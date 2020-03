PETALING JAYA: Health Director-General Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today confirmed 130 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,030 cases.

Hisham also said of the figure, 26 patients are warded at the Intensive Care Unit. Yesterday, there were 20 patients admitted at the ICU.

He disclosed that 12 more patients have recovered and been discharged, bringing the total to 87 discharged so far.

