As cities go quiet, King says don’t balik kampung

PETALING JAYA: Hours after driving around the capital, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, has again reminded Malaysians to stay at home and abide by the travel restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

In an address to the nation, the King said people should not leave their homes if they did not have pressing matters to attend to. “Don’t ‘balik kampung’ (return to your hometowns) unless it is an emergency,” he said. He also urged citizens against spreading fake news and causing unnecessary panic.

Earlier in the day, the King visited drove through Jalan Semantan, Sri Hartamas, Jalan Loke Yew, Jalan Ampang, Jalan Bukit Bintang, Jalan Sultan Ismail and KLCC. In a posting on Instagram, Sultan Abdullah expressed regret that people were still out on the streets. “This is certainly not a good situation,” he said.

More Malaysians abiding by travel restrictions

This evening, Bernama reported that more Malaysians in Kuala Lumpur and other major cities were adhering to the travel restrictions.

A Bernama survey of major roads in the capital, among them Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Raja Laut and Jalan Tun Razak, found them to be less congested while checks on housing estates nearby also showed that residents were staying at home.

Most shops remained closed, but a self-service laundrette was seen to be in operations.

Police and other enforcement officers were doing their rounds in the Wangsa Maju and Ampang Jaya areas in Selangor, with crowd movement reported to be very minimal.

Sundry shopkeeper Abdul Halim Zakaria, 60, said he only conducted delivery services while restaurant owner Idris Abdul Malek, 51, said he was only selling packed food for takeaways.

Johor police chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said “most people are obeying the rules though there are a few who still gather at eateries”.

In Melaka, Crime Prevention Department chief Beh Eng Lai said 24-hour road blocks had been set up in central Melaka, Jasin and Alor Gajah. “The road blocks have had an impact although there are still some who are stubborn and continue to give excuses for being on the road,” he said.

Kota Setar district police chief Mohd Rozi Jidin said 15 roads in the district were closed. “We had no choice ,” he said. “We first closed the roads from 9am to 1pm and reopened for a while before being closed again. We will keep changing the closure times,” he said.



