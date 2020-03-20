Covid-19: FAQ on welfare aid, pay cuts and electricity bills

PETALING JAYA: Here are some frequently asked questions on several matters during the movement control order (MCO) period, as prepared by the various ministries.

1. Will the monthly aid for April from the Social Welfare Department be banked in?

Aid for April will be distributed beginning March 25 to help recipients cope under the movement control order.

2. Are night traders and those who man small stalls eligible for such aid if their income has been affected by the MCO?

Night market traders and operators are encouraged to apply for such aid online at ebantuanjkm.gov.my. However, approval for aid will only be given if it meets the requirements set by the department.

3. What can foreigners in Malaysia do if their short-term or long-term passes expire during the MCO period?

They may:

Return to their home country without needing to renew their pass

Extend their passes within 14 days of the end of the MCO

Request for a special pass immediately after the end of the MCO if they want to return to their home/transit country but do not have clearance or available flights

4. Where can electricity bill payments be made?

You can either do so via online banking or myTNB app or portal or at selected self-service Kedai Tenaga kiosks which is in operation from 8.15am to 10pm every day. Payments can also be made via JomPay.

5. In the event of any power outage, who do I call?

You can call the 15454 hotline which operates 24 hours daily. Alternately, you can get in touch with TNB through its TNB Careline on Facebook

6. Can employers, such as airline companies, affected by Covid-19 cut the salaries of their staff to avoid retrenchment?

Any salary deductions must be discussed and agreed upon by employees. If there is a collective agreement, the matter must be discussed with and an agreement obtained with a union.

