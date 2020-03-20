Mahathir says Marzuki’s sacking is illegal

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who maintains he remains PPBM chairman, has disputed the dismissal of secretary-general Marzuki Yahya by party president Muhyiddin Yassin earlier today.

In a letter to Muhyiddin, sighted by FMT, Mahathir said the president must first discuss major party decisions with the chairman, based on PPBM’s constitution.

“The application of the word ‘discuss’ in this context is not just the president informing the chairman, but it must be a thorough discussion between the two on the election of officers,” said Mahathir.

“In this situation of Marzuki’s sacking from his position, there was no discussion whatsoever between the president and I, as chairman. This clearly contradicts PPBM’s constitution.”

He contended that Marzuki’s sacking by the president was “illegitimate and/or should be ignored”.

Muhyiddin, who has declared that he is acting party chairman, informed Marzuki of his dismissal in a letter dated March 18.

Larut MP Hamzah Zainuddin, who is the home minister, is tipped to take his place.

Marzuki has said he would not appeal the sacking.

Muhyiddin said on Feb 29 that he would assume the role of acting chairman until the party elections, scheduled for April.

Mahathir had announced he was relinquishing his position on Feb 24.

Muhyiddin said the party constitution empowered the president to take up the post until elections are held to choose a new chairman.



