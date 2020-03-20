Miri longhouse lauded for banning outsiders

KUCHING: Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman Douglas Uggah Embas has lauded the initiative by a longhouse which has barred any outsiders from entering due to the Covid-19 scare.

The Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) of Bajing longhouse in Batu Niah near Miri had announced a fine of RM2,000 on any outsider who enters the longhouse. This is to prevent the spread of the virus among its residents from outside.

Longhouse chief Bajing Lingga said it was part of their initiative to support the national movement control order in effect from March 18-31.

“We are not allowing any entry of outsiders, especially from other towns, including salesmen, into our longhouse, except if it is an urgent or emergency situation,” he said.

At a press conference today, Unggah described this initiative by the longhouse residents as “a positive development”.

“This shows that the villagers are aware of what the government is doing and it is for everyone’s benefit,” he said.

Uggah repeated his call for the people to stay put and not to return to their hometowns to prevent the virus from spreading further.

