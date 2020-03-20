Raise face mask production, talk to China, says PH

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan has called for measures to increase domestic production of face masks, including an approach to China, after the government allowed a price increase and lifted import controls.

The opposition coalition said the new price of RM2 from RM0.80 per mask was “extreme”, and It urged the government to review the price increase.

PH said the government had not dealt with existing problems with domestic production. The coalition PH called for measures to overcome a manpower shortage, more production shifts, tax exemptions and measures to help manufacturers to obtain raw materials.

Earlier today, the domestic trade and consumer affairs minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said face masks could now be imported in order to help tackle the shortage during the Covid-19 crisis.

PH also felt that the government should turn to China, which is the world’s largest producer of face masks.

“The government should hold discussions with China to ensure Malaysian companies will be able to import face masks, as the Covid-19 outbreak in China has been alleviated,” it said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



