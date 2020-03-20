Sri Petaling tabligh man caught at Penang roadblock

GEORGE TOWN: A man who attended last month’s Sri Petaling tabligh event was stopped at a road block here today and were escorted to a health clinic for Covid-19 testing.

The man, aged 55, was in a car with his wife and two other men. The driver had told police that the group had been “going to the hospital”, said southwest district police chief A Anbalagan.

They had been travelling from Balik Pulau to George Town when they were stopped near Sungai Tiram at 6.30pm.

Anbalagan said he and policemen in two patrol cars escorted their Proton Waja to Bayan Baru health clinic.

One of the policemen came into contact with the driver as he appeared to be trying to abscond, after presenting his IC to the police, Anbalagan said.

He said the 55-year-old admitted he had been at the Sri Petaling event. “The three others in the car, aged 27 to 56, are members of a local tabligh. They are now under the care of the health officers,” Anbalagan said when contacted.

The Sri Petaling event, attended by about 16,000 people, has been the source of a spike in Covid-19 cases.

A total of 10,553 tabligh members who were at the gathering have already been traced and checked by the health ministry, with 6,627 of them under home quarantine as of March 18.

Sabah recorded the highest number of positive patients from the Sri Petaling mosque cluster with 91 confirmed cases, followed by the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya at 75.

It is estimated that nearly 4,000 attendees have yet to be traced and checked.

