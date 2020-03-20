Varsities get green light for online classes

PETALING JAYA: All public and private higher education institutes will be allowed to proceed with online classes, which were suspended in the wake of restrictions under the movement control order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The higher education ministry allowed the resumption on condition that lecturers and the necessary infrastructure were prepared for online classes while all students had Internet access.

“The ministry hopes not a single student is left out from the teaching and learning sessions merely because they do not have access to the Internet,” the ministry’s statement said.

However teaching and learning sessions in person were not allowed.

Online lessons were suspended on Wednesday, when restrictions under the movement control order came into effect.



