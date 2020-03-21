2 major Sabah towns limit business operation hours

KOTA KINABALU: Dewan Bandaraya Kota Kinabalu (DBKK) has limited the operation hours for gas stations, markets and restaurants in view of the movement control order (MCO).

Petrol stations are only allowed to stay open from 6am to 2pm, markets from 6am to 2pm and restaurants from 6am and 5pm, according to the DBKK notice issued today.

The two-week MCO is now entering its fourth day.

Kota Kinabalu has a population of more than 450,000 people.

Only the Kota Kinabalu General Market and the markets in Sembulan, Inanam, Menggatal, Telipok and Tg Aru are allowed to open until the MCO ends on March 31.

DBKK closed down the central bus terminal and Inanam northbound bus terminal today.

In Sandakan, which has 400,000 people, all restaurants, fast food premises, supermarkets and grocery stores have been ordered to cease operation by 7pm daily until March 3.

The Sandakan Municipal Council also advises residents to practise social distancing. Only five customers are allowed near counters at any one time.

Jetties closed

Meanwhile, Sabah will be closing inter-district public jetties starting tomorrow (March 22) until March 31 to curb the spread of the virus.

The order applies to the jetties in Kudat, Sipitang, Kota Kinabalu, Lahad Datu, Sandakan and Tawau.

The closure was decided at a Sabah Covid-19 command centre meeting today.

The jetties would only be allowed to be used during emergencies, said command centre chairman Safar Untong, who is also the state secretary.

The closure is expected to ground thousands of residents living in nearby Sabah islands and districts who rely on the boat services to buy supplies from the mainland.

The state government also ordered all individuals who had arrived in Sabah from abroad, either by air, sea, river and land, to undergo a 14-day observation at the nearest quarantine centre from March 22.

Safar said police and the Road Transport Department have initiated roadblocks in 17 Sabah districts to reduce the movement of vehicles.

He said the state government wants roadblocks to be set up in all 25 Sabah districts.

In another development, the state government gave an assurance that food supplies would remain sufficient.



