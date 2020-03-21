409 govt buildings to be used as quarantine stations

PETALNG JAYA: Just over 400 sites, mostly government buildings, have been gazetted as quarantine stations to house Covid-19 patients as part of the government’s contingency plans.

The buildings include community colleges, polytechnic colleges, teacher training institutions, government training centres and academies, the Seameo-Recsam campus in Penang, Tabung Haji hotel in Penang and the Hotel UiTM in Dungun.

The Covid-19 outbreak has claimed eight lives and infected over 1,000 others so far.

The 409 places are named in an order signed by Health Minister Dr Adham Baba and published in the Federal Government Gazette today.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



