6 private hospitals in Negeri Sembilan impose ban on visitors

SEREMBAN: Six private hospitals in Negeri Sembilan have agreed to jointly impose a ban on visitors from entering their premises effective today to help contain the Covid-19 infection.

The hospitals involved are Columbia Asia Seremban Hospital, KPJ Seremban Specialist Hospital, Mawar Medical Centre, Nilai Medical Centre, NSCMH Medical Centre and Salam Senawang Specialist Hospital.

In a joint statement, they stated that visitors will not be allowed into the hospital wards except in cases of emergency throughout the movement control order (MCO) period imposed by the government.

“Only one visitor is allowed to enter the ward if becomes necessary. This is also aimed at protecting the well-being of our patients, doctors, nurses and staff.

“This restriction is effective today until March 31. Any extension of the restriction will depend on changes to the MCO,” the statement said.



