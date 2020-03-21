Dzulkefly can help Putrajaya’s war on Covid-19, says Kit Siang

PETALING JAYA: DAP’s Lim Kit Siang says former health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad can help in Putrajaya’s war on Covid-19 which has now caused the death of six Malaysians.

In a blogpost, the Iskandar Puteri MP said this was no time for “jokers” to take charge of the fight against Covid-19.

“For this reason, the debunking by UK-based Malaysian surgeon Dr Amalina Bakri of the health minister’s advice to drink warm water as a means to prevent Covid-19 infection is most commendable as it is not evidence-based.”

During a talk show on Thursday, Dr Adham Baba claimed that the virus cannot stand heat and that warm water will flush the virus from the throat into the stomach.

His remarks have since been criticised by social media users, including health professionals.

Lim said what was needed now was “greater professionalism, competence and seriousness”.

“If there is a request by the government for the former health minister, Dzulkefly Ahmad, to return to do national service to spearhead the war against Covid-19 virus, I am sure the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council will give it positive consideration.”

Dzulkefly, whose tenure as health minister ended with the fall of the Pakatan Harapan-led government, is currently heading the Selangor state government’s Covid-19 task force.

Earlier today, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced there were 153 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people to 1,183 nationwide.

