Health DG denies Covid-19 death in Perak

PETALING JAYA: Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has dismissed talk of a Covid-19 death in Perak.

In a Facebook post, he said as of noon yesterday, a total of 45 Covid-19 cases were recorded in Perak, with two patients being treated at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun in Ipoh.

One of the ICU patients, he said, is an emergency medicine physician from a public hospital in Perak and is the second health ministry staff member requiring respiratory assistance at the ICU.

Another patient is a 63-year-old participant of the tabligh convention at the Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur.

“Both patients are in critical condition and in stable condition. There are no deaths as claimed on social media.”

The total number of cases in Malaysia is now 1,030 with three deaths recorded.

