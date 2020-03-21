MMA urges disaster agency to solve shortage of face masks

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Medical Association has urged the National Disaster Management Agency and relevant ministries to resolve the shortage of face masks for healthcare workers.

MMA president Dr N. Ganabaskaran said some doctors had gone to the extent of recycling their masks while seeing patients, while some had chosen to close their clinics because there are no face masks and hand sanitisers to protect themselves and their patients.

“The issue of face mask shortage has been highlighted since the outbreak in early February 2020, it has made national news and every citizen is aware about this.

“Personal Protection Equipment such as face masks are a basic necessity when seeing patients who may carry this infectious disease.

“It is a requirement to provide hand rubs and face mask when seeing patients under investigation and it is indeed frustrating and not to mention unsafe not to have these items,” he said in a statement today.

He said inaction by the government had left healthcare workers in the private sector such as general practitioners, specialists, dental surgeons, nurses, pharmacists, radiographers, high-risk patients undergoing hemodialysis all exposed to possible infection.

“MMA wishes to reiterate that combating COVID-19 is a collective responsibility and not solely the responsibility of our health ministry,” he said.

