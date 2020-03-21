Police action if patients hide info, says health D-G

PUTRAJAYA: Health ministry staff can lodge a police report if any patient is hiding any information related to Covid-19, the director-general, Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, said today.

He said important information required from patients was their recent travel history to high-risk countries, or whether they had any ties to participants of the tabligh gathering at Sri Petaling mosque last month.

“Hiding information is an offence because it would put healthcare workers at risk of contracting Covid-19, Noor Hisham said. One patient had revealed his relationship with a tabligh Covid-19 patient at a later stage.

“The ward had to be closed down, hospital staff have to undergo screening and be isolated for 14 days,” he said at a Covid-19 daily briefing at the ministry here today.

A private hospital in Kedah is to be closed tomorrow for disinfection because a patient failed to make full disclosure.

Noor Hisham said the ministry was working with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to ensure that refugees and asylum seekers were also involved in the government’s Covid-19 prevention and control activities, and to locate Rohingya people who might have been at the tabligh gathering.

A special place would be set aside to house homeless people during the Movement Control Order period, he said. “There are about 500 homeless in Kuala Lumpur. We will also conduct health screening on this group,” he said.

