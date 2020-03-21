Sabah cops target 98% compliance with movement control order

KOTA KINABALU: Police said public compliance with the movement control order (MCO) has reached 90% on the fourth day of the two-week restrictions, but hope to reach the targeted 98% soon.

“Awareness of the MCO is improving. Maybe, many were caught by surprise initially,” Sabah police commissioner Zaini Jass said today.

Zaini said more than 600 police officers have been deployed to man 71 roadblocks set up statewide, and 180 teams are checking restaurants and recreational centres to ensure they comply with the MCO.

He told a press conference here those found flouting the order have been warned that action would be taken against them if they remain stubborn.

Zaini also said police are tracking down more than 300 people who had attended the tabligh gathering at the Sri Petaling mosque in Kuala Lumpur late last month.

He said some 700 attendees have yet to come forward for screening and the whereabouts of more than 300 of them are unknown.

“We are not sure where they are. We may need police intelligence to track them down. We don’t want to arrest them, so we hope they will come forward to be screened,” he said.

Zaini also defended the action of police personnel who had to escort a 68-year-old man in Labuan to an ambulance for him to get tested.

He said the man’s son had lodged a police report after a video recording of the incident went viral.

According to Zaini, health officials had asked police to help bring the man in for screening.

He said police did not use force and acted professionally throughout the incident.



