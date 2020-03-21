Sabah PKR man urges government aid for traders

KOTA KINABALU: A Sabah PKR branch leader has called on the Warisan-led Sabah government to assist traders in Kota Marudu and Matunggong affected by the shutdown of public activities.

PKR Kota Marudu chief Sazalye Donol said many traders in the two interior Sabah areas are likely to lose their source of income during the 14-day shutdown under the Movement Control Order.

“I had received numerous calls and messages asking me to plead to the state government to reduce their problems because of the MCO,” he said.

Restaurants, laundries, barber shops as well as fish and vegetable stalls there have all been closed under the shutdown. “All they hope is that the government will come and assist them,” he said here.

Sazalye who is also the Sabah Bumiputera Rungus Association chairman said farmers and rubber tappers should be provided emergency aid.

He said not only have the traders lost their source of income, they are also not sure how they are going to foot the rent for their premises, pay salaries and pay their loans.

Sabah PKR is an ally to the ruling Warisan-led state government.

PBS information chief Joniston Bangkuai had called on the Warisan-led Sabah Government to speed up the stimulus package to assist Sabah businesses impacted by the outbreak of Covid-19.

On March 12, Sabah Chief Minister Mohd Shafie Apdal said he would announce a stimulus package in April to mitigate the effects of Covid-19.



