Sabah records 17 new cases, state total now 136

KOTA KINABALU: Seventeen new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Sabah, bringing the total to 136.

Sabah has the third-highest number of Covid-19 patients in the country, after Selangor (292) and Kuala Lumpur (166).

Sabah recorded its first death involving a 58-year-old man yesterday.

Tawau recorded the highest number of cases with 37, followed by Lahad Datu (32), Kota Kinabalu (17), Kinabatangan (11), Sandakan (eight), Beaufort (six), Tuaran (six), Kunak (five), Kota Belud (five), Sipitang (four), Putatan (three), Semporna and Papar (one each).

No new deaths from Covid-19 were reported in the state today.

The Sabah Covid-19 command centre today also announced the closure of inter-district jetties in Kudat, Kota Kinabalu, Sipitang, Lahad Datu, Sandakan and Tawau.

The operating hours for restaurants, petrol stations, supermarkets, markets and stores have also been limited by the local councils in view of the management control order.

