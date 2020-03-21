Sarawak records 2 new deaths from Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak today recorded two new deaths from Covid-19. This raises the number of deaths to six in the country.

A state disaster management committee statement today said the victims were a 79-year-old woman and her 40-year-old daughter.

Both were from Kuching. The mother died at a private medical centre here at 2am on March 18 while her daughter died at the Sarawak General Hospital today at 1pm.

Another family member who had tested positive for Covid-19 is still warded and is on life support at the Sarawak General Hospital

MORE TO COME

