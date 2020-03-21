Shorter business hours for shops in several states

KUALA LUMPUR: State governments are beginning to tighten the business hours of retailers and certain business premises in accordance with restrictions to tackle the Covid-19 crisis.

Kelantan, Terengganu and Melaka have announced daylight hours only for sundry shops and 24-hour convenience stores, while Selangor and Penang are also taking action to ensure compliance with restriction orders.

In Kota Bahru, markets are allowed to operate from 7am-2pm, while other premises can operate from 7am-7pm.

This involves limited food outlets, delivery, drive-through and take-away services as well as supermarkets, sundry shops, 24-hour convenience stores, petrol stations, clinics and pharmacies.

Kuala Terengganu city council has ordered similar hours. Motor repair and service centres are allowed to operate from 9am-2pm; clinics from 7am-9.30pm; and the Gong Pauh wholesale market from 3am-9am only.

The Melaka state government has ordered business hours of 7am-7pm for eateries, drive-through, sundry shops and 24-hour convenience stores, while supermarkets are to close from 7pm.

Opening hours for hawker stalls, including food trucks, are 7am-6pm, while petrol station grocery stores can only open from 6am-8pm.

“Markets will be open from 6am-2pm. Night markets, morning markets and farmers’ markets are not allowed to operate.

In Selangor, Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari has stated that restaurants and 24-hour eateries must obey orders issued under the Movement Control Order in force until March 31.

He said coordinated action must be taken to enforce additional actions and that the Selangor government took a serious view of those who still ignored the stay-home order as well as other critical requirements outlined.

In Penang, the state government ordered the closure of all hawker stalls and roadside food stalls at the Air Itam, Bayan Baru, Perak Road and Jelutong markets from tomorrow.

Penang Island mayor Yew Tung Seang said many people still thronged these places despite the MCO restrictions. The city council would take enforcement action against any business premises violating the restrictions.

