UK-based Malaysian doctor disputes minister’s ‘warm water’ claim to fight Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: A UK-based Malaysian doctor has disputed Health Minister Dr Adham Baba’s claim that drinking warm water can prevent one from being infected by Covid-19.

Dr Nur Amalina Che Bakri, in a tweet, said it was not recommended by doctors and neither was it “evidence-based”.

She said this in response to the tip Adham gave during a televised interview on the pandemic, which has already claimed the lives of three Malaysians and infected over a thousand others.

Amalina went on to say that while drinking water was good to keep one hydrated “it doesn’t inactivate the virus in any way”.

“When the virus is in our body, drinking hot water won’t weaken it,” she said, adding there was also no evidence that the acid in one’s stomach could kill the virus.

She also shared an infographic by the World Health Organization that said drinking water does not prevent coronavirus infection.

Amalina said this tip on drinking water was just a “myth”.

The right thing to do, she stressed, was to practise good hygiene, avoid touching the face, staying at home, and maintaining social distance, among others.

When it was pointed out by a Twitter user that she was being bashed on Facebook for disputing the minister, Amalina said she was basing her argument on WHO’s advice and evidence-based medicine.



