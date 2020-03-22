50,000 return to Thailand following movement control order

NARATHIWAT: Nearly 50,000 Thai nationals working in Malaysia have returned home following the Malaysian government’s imposition of the movement control order (MCO) from March 18 to 31 to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Fourth Army deputy commander Kriangkrai Srirak said it was estimated that 100,000 Thais were working and 1,100 studying in Malaysia.

“The authorities have decided to close all entry points on the Malaysia-Thailand border following an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the southern provinces of the kingdom,” he said.

Eight land entry points – Satun (Wan Prachan), Songkhla (Ban Prakob, Sadao and Padang Besar), Yala (Betong) and Narathiwat (Sungai Kolok, Bukohta and Takbai) – as well as Tammalang port in Satun have been closed,

Yesterday, Thailand reported its largest daily increase in Covid-19 infections, with 89 new cases, bringing the tally to 411.

