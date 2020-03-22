Agong takes to social media, advises nation to stay home

KUALA LUMPUR: Two days after he addressed the nation on television and radio to advise the people to comply with the movement control order (MCO), the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah today used the social media to send out a similar message.

He held a yellow placard with the words #StayHome and #DudukRumah to convey his message via the official Istana Negara Instagram page (@istana_negara).

A caption accompanying the photograph read: “We will get through this together as Malaysians, as one country. Please be responsible and follow the movement control order and the instructions which help keep us safe. Stay home and let us all play our part. This is the time for us to stay strong and persevere. We will prevail!”

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



