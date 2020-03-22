Cops, soldiers to ensure social distancing in markets, supermarkets

PETALING JAYA: Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said police and army personnel will be placed in markets and supermarkets, where people are still rushing to buy goods, to ensure social distancing.

He said the police and army personnel will, with the help of the local councils, ensure that people keep a 1m distance from each other and “maybe take turns to enter the markets”.

At a press conference, Ismail Sabri said 10% of the people were not complying with the movement control order (MCO), “still a large number given our population”.

“Many people still do not want to care about MCO. I hope that with the army’s assistance, things will improve.”

He said the soldiers will help man roadblocks, go on patrols, and ensure security in places like hospitals, markets and supermarkets and border crossings.

