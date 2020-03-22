Dentists to treat only emergency cases

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s dentists will treat only emergency cases, which includes severe dental infection, while movement control order restrictions are in force.

The Malaysia Dental Association said patients should phone their dentists to seek advice about their needs, and not seek non-urgent treatment.

Fillings and scalings will not be performed, and dentists would reshedule non-urgent or elective cases to a later date, the association said.

Patients are urged to seek treatment for the following emergencies:

severe oral facial pain and toothache not controllable with medication; * oral-facial-dental trauma;

uncontrollable bleeding;

dislodged crowns, bridges, fillings, orthodontic (braces) accessories; and

fractured dental appliance or dentures

“Please call your dentist to discuss your dental needs if you require further information and clarification.”

Patients should be honest when declaring their health status, including their travelling history or possible contacts with Covid-19 victims.

The MCO restrictions are in force until March 31 to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic which has already claimed 10 lives in Malaysia and infected over 1,000.

