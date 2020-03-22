Dr M tests negative for Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad has tested negative for Covid-19, an aide to the former prime minister has confirmed.

“He tested negative,” the aide told FMT.

It was previously reported that Mahathir was spending 14 days in quarantine at home, after taking a picture with an individual who later tested positive for Covid-19.

In an interview with TV3, he said he was adhering to the requirement to be quarantined and that he had undergone a test for the virus.

Mahathir, a medical doctor, said people should stay put in their homes instead of returning to their kampungs during the movement control order period ending on March 31.

As of today, 1,306 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the country, with 10 deaths recorded so far.

