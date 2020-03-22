Enough chicken, eggs and meat supply, says ministry

PETALING JAYA: The agriculture and food industries ministry says there is sufficient supply of chicken, eggs and meat for domestic consumption.

In a frequently asked questions (FAQ) sheet released today, the ministry said the average production for poultry is between 57 million and 59 million chickens a month compared to the monthly consumption of between 43 million and 45 million birds a month.

“The monthly production of eggs meanwhile is 800 million a month compared to the monthly consumption of between 620 million and 630 million a month,” it said.

As for the supply of beef and buffalo meat, the ministry said the current supply of 18,000 metric tonnes, including frozen meat imported from Australia and India, is estimated to be sufficient for the time being.

It also said it was safe to use and consume animal products, whether produced locally or imported.

This is because the Department of Veterinary Services has taken measures, including monitoring these products to ensure they are Covid-19 free.

“To date, the OIE – World Organisation for Animal Health reports do not show any spread of Covid-19 among livestock,” it said.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has earlier given an assurance that there will be sufficient supplies of food and other essentials during the two-week movement control order (MCO).

