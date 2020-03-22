Health authorities were not aware of tabligh convention until Brunei confirmed case

PETALING JAYA: Health authorities were not aware that a tabligh convention involving some 14,000 people was held at the Sri Petaling mosque until Brunei confirmed its first Covid-19 case attended the event.

At a press conference today, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the authorities began tracing and screening the attendees only after that case was confirmed.

“So far, we have been informed there were 14,500 local participants and not 1,600. We have managed to trace over 11,000 participants and have done sampling on 6,700,” he said.

He said 62% of the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country are linked to the tabligh convention cluster, representing 743 out of the 1,306 cases so far.

Noor Hisham said other gatherings such as Thaipusam had not come up with Covid-19 cases.

