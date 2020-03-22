Malaysia records 9th Covid-19 death

PETALING JAYA: Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today announced Malaysia’s ninth Covid-19 death, a 48-year-old medical worker with the health ministry.

In a Facebook post, Noor Hisham said the patient had a history of travel to Turkey and had been admitted to Hospital Tuanku Fauziah in Kangar, Perlis.

“This case is not believed to be among the frontliners or even working colleague of those treating Covid-19. This is related to the patient’s travel history,” he said.

The patient was admitted to hospital on March 17 after experiencing severe acute respiratory infection symptoms, and tested positive for Covid-19 on March 18.

He had been given respiratory assistance but his health deteriorated and he was pronounced dead at 10.33am today.

Last night, two more deaths, both linked to the Sri Petaling mosque tabligh convention cluster, were announced barely hours after three deaths were reported.

A total of 1,183 people have tested positive for Covid-19 nationwide. As of yesterday, 37 people remained in the intensive care unit (ICU).

