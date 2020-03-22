Ministry targets 16,000 screenings a day by April

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry expects to be able to carry out 16,000 screenings for Covid-19 a day by April compared to just 3,500 now.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Institute for Medical Research would train several laboratories, including those in military and university hospitals, to enhance Malaysia’s ability to conduct Covid-19 detection tests.

These tests are currently being conducted by 18 Health Ministry and five private laboratories.

On other matters, he said:

more nurses would be deployed in states with a very high number of Covid-19 patients;

retired specialist doctors and nurses would be recalled.

The defence ministry announced that members of the public with Covid-19 symptoms can now undergo health screenings at the Malaysian Armed Forces Hospital.

However, confirmation tests could only be done at designated hospitals.

