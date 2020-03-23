All at Sri Petaling tabligh event to be screened

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry intends to test all of those who attended the tabligh gathering at the Sri Petaling mosque last month for Covid-19, even if they do not display any symptoms of the virus.

The director-general of health, Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, said that they were working with the police to track down the participants.

While past reports had previously put the figure at 16,000, event organisers have said the actual number is about 12,500.

Noor Hisham said at a press conference in Putrajaya today: “We want to screen all of them (for Covid-19) even if they do not show any symptoms.”

The ministry had previously urged participants to get themselves tested if they showed symptoms of the Covid-19 disease. Those without symptoms were advised to keep a distance from other people.

Noor Hisham said that World Health Organisation guidelines stated that those without symptoms need not be screened for virus. “But today we agreed for tests to be carried out even if there is no symptoms.”

The virus which causes Covid-19 has already claimed 14 lives in the country.

Noor Hisham said those who tested positive for Covid-19 will be admitted to hospital or placed in quarantine for follow-up treatment. Putrajaya recently identified 409 government buildings all over the country for this purpose.

He urged participants to report themselves either at hospitals or government health clinics.

Noor Hisham said 62% of the 1,518 patients who tested positive for Covid-19 had been linked to the Sri Petaling gathering.

On a related matter, Noor Hisham said the ministry hoped to bring on board about 2,000 retired doctors and nurses to add to the workforce dealing with the Covid-19 crisis.

