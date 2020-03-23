Bodies of buried treasure hunters found at landslip site

GURUN: The bodies of two men digging for treasure at the foot of Gunung Jerai have been found today after they were buried under 15 metres of earth in a landslide yesterday afternoon.

Sayani Saidon of the Kedah Fire and Rescue Department said the body of Roslan Saidin, 52, was spotted at 10.49am and recovered at 11.36 am.

“The body of the second victim, Md Noor Shaari, 68, was found at 12.53pm and was retrieved at 1.01pm, while the entire operation was over at 1.15pm,” he told reporters after a search and rescue operation at the scene of the incident here today.

He said even though the two victims were found one to two metres apart, it took a while to excavate as the second body was buried deeper.

The locations of the victims were detected by a tracker dog unit.

“Two excavators were used in this operation and before digging to find the victims, we have to stabilise the soil structure first,” Sayani said.

The victims were said to have been covered by falling earth due to a ground movement while excavating in a 12m-deep deep pit to find treasure supposedly stored at the foothills of the mountain.

Kuala Muda district police chief Adzli Abu Shah advised the public not to be fooled by rumours of buried treasure.

“It is learned that there were looting of heritage properties at the location and I urge the public not to be involved in such unlawful activities.

“Furthermore, according to the National Heritage Department, the activity is an offence under Section 86 of the National Heritage Act which provides for a fine of up to RM50,000 or jailed up to five years,” he said.

He said the authorities however classified the case as sudden death and the bodies of the victims were sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar for post-mortem.

He said the excavated area would also be rehabilitated to ensure safety at the location.



