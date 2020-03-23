Bursa suspends three types of short-selling until April 30

KUALA LUMPUR: Three types of short-selling of shares have been suspended until April 30 at the stock exchange as part of measures to mitigate risks arising from heightened volatility and global uncertainties over the Covid-19 pandemic.

The suspension involves intraday short-selling and restricted short-selling, and intraday short-selling by proprietary day traders, the Securities Exchange and Bursa Malaysia said. The suspension does not apply to permitted short-selling.

The SC and Bursa Malaysia said additional precautionary measures would be “taken as appropriate to support an orderly market”.

Bursa Malaysia chief executive officer Muhamad Umar Swift said the suspension of short-selling was a short-term measure to provide stability and confidence.



