Foreigners can have Covid-19 tests free of charge at govt hospitals

PUTRAJAYA: Foreigners who appear for Covid-19 tests at clinics and public hospitals will not be charged, says health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the decision was in line with the circular issued on Jan 29.

“If the foreigners come to a government clinic or hospital for non-Covid-19 diseases, they will be charged the set fee. However for Covid-19 related illnesses, as per the circular dated Jan 29, fees will not be charged, regardless of whether one is poor or rich,” he said.

The government had previously urged foreigners in the country to come forward and be screened for Covid-19 to determine their health status following the rise in the number of positive cases.

Noor Hisham said all the participants of a tabligh event at Sri Petaling Mosque recently have been urged to undergo Covid-19 tests even though they showed no symptoms.

