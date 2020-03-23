Highways off limits, toll plazas closed as MCO enters second week

PETALING JAYA: Police have ordered several toll plazas to shut down, with only select vehicles allowed to pass through as authorities step up enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) to contain the Covid-19 virus.

Vehicles without approval will be ordered to make a U-turn at one of several exit points before the toll plazas.

The affected toll plazas are

1. Plaza Tol Jalan Duta (Km31.3) – vehicles diverted to Lane 1

Affected route: Jalan Duta (Km31.2) to Bukit Raja (Km-1.25)

2. Plaza Tol Sungei Besi (Km310.1) – vehicles diverted to Lanes 1 & 4

Affected route: Sungei Besi (Km310.8) to Seremban (Km263.9)

3. Plaza Tol Skudai (Km14.8) – All lanes closed

Affected route: Skudai (Km14.3) to Machap (Km72.0)

4. Plaza Tol Kuala Kangsar (Km241.43) – only north-bound vehicles allowed

Affected route: Changkat Jering (Km219.6) to Ipoh Utara (Km275.0)

5. Plaza Tol Ayer Keroh (Km195.4) – All lanes closed

Affected route: Simpang Ampat (Km216.9) to Pagoh (Km142.7)

6. Plaza Tol Pedas Linggi (Km239.7) – All lanes closed

Affected route: Seremban (Km263.9) to Simpang Ampat (Km216.9)

7. Km327.2 – Closed for north-bound vehicles until Persimpangan Bertingkat Tapah (Km326.8)

Affected route: Ipoh Utara (Km275.0) to Bidor (Km339.3)



