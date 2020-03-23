Medical staff test positive for Covid-19 at Perak hospital

IPOH: Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today confirmed that several members of the medical staff at the Teluk Intan Hospital (HTI) have tested positive for Covid-19.

Without mentioning the number of people who had tested positive for the virus, he said safety and preventive measures were being taken immediately and regular monitoring carried out at HTI.

“The HTI management has taken strict control action with the assistance of the Hilir Perak district health office, with preventive measures to minimise exposure to hospital staff being the main activity since the first case of Covid-19 positive infection was identified,” he said in a statement today.

A few days ago, reports went viral on social media of operations at HTI collapsing due to six of its medical staff testing positive for Covid-19.

Noor Hisham urged the public to not transmit fake news, saying it could cause public anxiety.

He said for information on Covid-19, the public can refer to the health ministry’s Crisis Preparedness and Response Center via its hotline 03-8881 0200/0600/0700 or email [email protected].

As of noon yesterday, 66 Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in Perak.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



