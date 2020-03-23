Not compulsory to wear face masks in public, say cops

PETALING JAYA: Police today said it is not compulsory to wear face masks in public areas, following confusion over the matter in light of the movement control order (MCO) which took effect last week.

Petaling Jaya district police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said police could only “advise and educate” according to the instructions of top cop Abdul Hamid Bador.

“We only follow the orders of the IGP,” he told FMT.

Members of the public had expressed concern over any directive that face masks be worn in public, noting in particular the current shortage of masks.

Nik Ezanee also said it was normal for the police to stop people during roadblocks, regardless of whether the MCO was being enforced or not.

“It is the duty of a police officer to assess travellers at roadblocks,” he said.

He also called for an end to the sharing of inaccurate information, saying it would only lead to more confusion.

He said the same goes for those who leave their homes accompanied by someone else despite the guidelines from the National Security Council saying that only one representative per family is allowed to go out for necessities.

He said for now, the army would help the police at roadblocks, with other duties to be announced soon.

“I was made to understand that the army will be carrying weapons but will not use them during roadblock operations,” he added.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah previously said those who show no symptoms of Covid-19 need not worry about wearing masks in public places.

He said it was not necessary to do so unless the person in question showed signs of the virus such as a runny nose or cough.



