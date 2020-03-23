Pangkor island closed to outsiders, Labuan ferry services cut

PETALING JAYA: Pangkor island has been closed to outsiders and ferry services between Labuan and the Sabah mainland have been curtailed as part of the movement control order restrictions until March 31.

Pangkor is closed to outsiders including tourists from tomorrow until March 31.

Ferry services between Labuan and mainland Sabah and Sarawak have been suspended from today.

Manjung district officer Zulhisham Ahmad Shukori said only Pulau Pangkor residents and government employees on duty would be allowed to board the ferry to the tax-free island.

Marina Island jetty has been closed since Saturday and only the jetty at Lumut is allowed to operate, he said.

The Labuan Marine Department said those planning to travel to mainland Sabah and Sarawak should use vehicle ferries (ro-ro ferries) instead.

The four ro-ro ferries on the Labuan-Menumbok-Labuan route will also make only one trip a day instead of three.

The latest directive was issued to operators of the Galaxy Ferry and Kimanis 1, Putrajaya 1 and Goodwill Star.



