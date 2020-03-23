Police have names of 3,800 for screening, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have the names of about 3,800 tabligh members who have yet to be screened for possible Covid-19 infection, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He said the 3,800 people had attended a gathering at Sri Petaling mosque here last month, which has been the source of 62% of Malaysia’s Covid-19 infections.

About 16,000 people, including 1,500 foreigners, were at the event.

“These 3,800 tabligh members are not only Malaysians but also Rohingyas and illegal immigrants,” Ismail said.

He assured the illegal immigrants that they did not have to fear coming to hospitals for screening even if they did not have valid travel documents. “More importantly, they have to be saved,” he told reporters.

Ismail spoke after visiting a roadblock in Jalan Ampang which was to enforce travel restrictions under the movement control order.

Ismail asked the tabligh members to come forward before the police came knocking at their doors.

Malaysia has recorded 14 deaths from Covid-19, eight of them being cases from the tabligh cluster. Some 212 new positive cases were recorded today, raising the cumulative total to 1,518. Up to 159 patients have recovered.

