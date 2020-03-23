Sabah imposes travel restrictions at Indonesia border

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah state government has imposed travel restrictions at Malaysia-Indonesia border, effective immediately.

Sabah state secretary Safar Untong said the restrictions involved travel from Pulau Sebatik-Tawau-Pulau Sebatik; Serudong-Simanggaris-Serudong; and Bantul Labang-Pagalungan-Bantul Labang.

However, the directive does not apply to those who transport essential goods using jetties permitted to operate, he said, adding that the number of boats and crew is to be kept at the minimum.

Safar also said those returned from outside Sabah during the enforcement of the Movement Control Order are to undergo a 14-day quarantine at quarantine centres in the state.

He said the state government had gazetted three new locations as Covid-19 temporary quarantine centres namely Masjid Jamek in Kota Belud as well as Plasma MPOB and Felda Resident Sahabat, both are in Lahad Datu to prevent congestion at the existing quarantine centres.

Safar said Sabah had also restricted domestic flights: Kota Kinabalu-Tawau-Kota Kinabalu; Kota Kinabalu-Sandakan-Kota Kinabalu; Kota Kinabalu-Lahad Datu-Kota Kinabalu; dan Kota Kinabalu-Sandakan-Tawau-Kota Kinabalu.

The state government had also directed self-service providers to constantly disinfect facilities such as ATMs, lift buttons and petrol pumps, effective from today.

