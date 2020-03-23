Sarawak aid package ‘well thought out’ says Fadillah

PETALING JAYA: A senior federal minister from Sarawak tonight hailed the RM1.15 billion special assistance package by the state government to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy, saying it was “well thought out”.

Works Minister Fadillah Yusof said the “Sarawakku Sayang” package was comprehensive in addressing the needs of the people in such challenging times.

The 16 measures announced earlier today, he said, cut across all segments of society and industries.

This was vital in ensuring the continued economic wellbeing of Sarawakians in these uncertain and depressing times.

“I am proud that the GPS government has proactively focused on mitigating the impact of Covid-19 targeted at frontline personnel, households and business communities in this desperate situation,” he said in a statement to FMT.

Unveiling the “Sarawakku Sayang” package, Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg said it involved direct expenditure by the state government of RM974.75 million, supplemented by deferment of loan repayments, waiver of payments, and discounts for basic government services of RM179.79 million for the year.

The initiative includes several proactive measures targeting frontline personnel, households and the business communities, including cash aid for health care workers and police.

The Covid-19 outbreak, which has claimed 14 lives in Malaysia, including five from Sarawak, has hit the nation in ways one “cannot fathom or imagine”, Fadillah said.

“It has made us realise that what we are fighting for as the government is to protect the lives and health of its people,” he said.

