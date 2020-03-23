Thailand closes entry points along border with Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Thailand has closed all nine land and water entry points along the Thai-Malaysian border as of yesterday to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Customs Department said these entry points will be reopened at a date to be announced later.

Throughout this period, Malaysians who wish to return home from Thailand can only do so by air, the department said. The same applies to Thai nationals in the country.

However, one entry point in each district that border’s Malaysia will be opened to facilitate the movement of goods.

These entry points are in Songkhla (Sadao–Bukit Kayu Hitam), Narathiwat (Sungai Golok–Rantau Panjang), Satun (Wang Prachan–Wang Kelian), Satun (Thammalang Jetty-Kuala Perlis Jetty), and Yala (Betong–Pengkalan Hulu).

The department said the movement of goods will operate as normal, but with a few conditions.

This includes allowing only one Malaysian driver in a heavy vehicle through Satun, who will be screened at the border.

Those transporting goods on a boat between the Thammalang jetty and Kuala Perlis jetty are allowed five crew members.



