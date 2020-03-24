5 caught breaking home quarantine in Tawau

KOTA KINABALU: Five people from Tawau were caught breaking their home quarantine today, the state health department said.

Sabah health director Christina Rundi said they will be penalised under Section 15 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Act 1988 for breaking their quarantine.

She said 4,022 people had been instructed to undergo home quarantine in the state, 3,790 direct contacts were still under observation, and 232 had completed their 14-day self-isolation.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Sabah has risen to 170, with one new case reported in Tawau. The districts with the highest number of cases are Tawau (49), Lahad Datu (34) and Kota Kinabalu (23).

Rundi said there were three cases not related to the tabligh gathering at the Sri Petaling mosque in Kuala Lumpur, but from a recent visit to Thailand.

In another development, she said a video recording showing medical staff at the Lahad Datu Hospital sewing their own personal protection equipment (PPE) was based on the staff’s own initiative while waiting for supply of such equipment to arrive.

“This does not mean the department has failed to acquire the equipment or that the federal and state governments are not concerned over the issue,” she said.

