Armed forces use drones to monitor movements in Covid-19 hotspots

KUALA LUMPUR: Drones are being used nationwide to control and monitor people’s movements during the movement control order period, Chief of Defence Force Affendi Buang said.

He said the technology is being used in 12 areas identified as hotspots for Covid-19 cases, including Lembah Pantai and Titiwangsa.

“The use of drones will help control movement more efficiently as they can quietly hover in places and through areas which are inaccessible to the armed forces.

“At the same time, speakers have been attached to the drones to disseminate messages in three languages – Malay, Chinese and Tamil – for the public to stay at home,” he told reporters after launching the use of the drones at the Brickfields district police headquarters here today.

Affendi said army personnel will be deployed to any area where people ignore the instructions.

“The drones will also take pictures and videos of individuals who do not comply with the restriction,” he said

He said a drone can stay in the air for between 40 minutes and one hour, and can fly as far as 5km using a remote control.

Separately, Affendi said “a few” armed forces personnel have been tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a feast and are being monitored.

