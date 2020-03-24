Covid-19 patient at HKL dies, death toll now 16

PETALING JAYA: Another Covid-19 patient has died today, the 16th death linked to the deadly virus in Malaysia.

In a Facebook post, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the deceased, case No. 1,334, was a 75-year-old Malaysian.

He said the patient had a history of chronic illnesses and had been showing symptoms for five days before being admitted to Hospital Angkatan Tentera Tuanku Mizan in Kuala Lumpur on March 16.

The patient was transferred to Hospital Kuala Lumpur on March 18, before being transferred to the intensive care unit and given respiratory assistance.

On March 21, the patient tested positive for Covid-19.

“The patient was pronounced dead on March 24 at 7.40pm. The source of the infection is still being investigated,” he said.

Earlier today, Noor Hisham said 1,624 people had tested positive for Covid-19, with 64 patients being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Of these, 27 cases require respiratory assistance.

