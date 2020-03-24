KTMB to suspend interstate, intercity train services

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will suspend its interstate and intercity train services from Wednesday until the end of the movement control order.

Its chief executive officer Kamarulzaman Zainal said only two services of the Electric Train Services (ETS) and KTM Intercity would operate daily, compared to eight previously.

He said KTM Komuter operations would be reduced to 49 services a day for the Klang Valley and north sector while services of several other trains would be continued to serve certain needs.

“This includes the transporting of medical and food supplies as well as the movement of staff of various critical services involved in the enforcement of the MCO,” he said in a statement.

Kamarulzaman said Skypark Link train services between Kuala Lumpur Sentral and Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang would be reduced to four services daily from eight previously.

He said KTMB would fully suspend the Ekspres Rakyat Timuran, Ekspres Selatan and Shuttle Tebrau services until the MCO was lifted.

Meanwhile, Express Rail Link (ERL) said in a separate statement it would limit its services, from tomorrow until further notice.

ERL said the KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit would run as a combined service at 30-minute intervals from 6am to 10am and 5pm to 10pm daily.



