Kuching MP recovers from Covid-19, praises health staff

KUCHING: Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, who was tested positive for Covid-19 on March 16, said tonight he has recovered and will be discharged soon.

He said the health department informed him today the last two tests conducted on him had returned negative results but he would continue to practise self-isolation after his discharge as a precaution.

“Since the two tests had shown favourable results, the doctors made the decision to discharge me with precautions to be taken,” he said in a statement.

Yii praised the healthcare personnel at Sarawak General Hospital who, he said, had been helpful and highly professional in looking after him.

“I actually had the opportunity to see for myself the best of humanity displayed when I saw the doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals, including the cleaners, working so hard just to keep us safe, to care for us and protect the community at large,” he said.

He urged the public to continue giving their full support to the department during this trying time.



