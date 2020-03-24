Transgender trio in bid to review use of shariah law against cross-dressers

PUTRAJAYA: Three transgender people have filed for a review against a 2015 Federal Court ruling that the Negeri Sembilan religious authorities can use shariah law to penalise cross-dressers in the state.

Make-up artists Muhamad Juzaili Mohd Khamis, Shukor Jani and Wan Fairol Wan Ismail said the decision was inconsistent with the Federal Constitution.

“The Federal Court, in allowing the state government’s appeal, failed to consider the fact that we were given a discharge of our respective charges at the shariah court before the main appeal was heard.

“The state government’s appeal ought to be dismissed on academic grounds,” they said in their affidavit filed for the review.

They also said psychiatrists had confirmed that they suffer from gender identity disorder where they self-identify as women.

The Federal Court on Oct 8, 2015 allowed the Negeri Sembilan government’s appeal on technical grounds. Then-chief justice Raus Sharif said the trio had used the wrong procedure to challenge the state’s shariah law.

That decision meant that Section 66 of the Negeri Sembilan Shariah Criminal Enactment penalising cross-dressers was a valid law.

Under the enactment, those found guilty face a maximum jail term of six months or a maximum fine of RM1,000.

Negeri Sembilan religious affairs officer Mohd Zaidi Ramli in his affidavit said the trio’s bid for review was frivolous.

“The three applicants’ claim that the Federal Court did not consider the fact that the shariah court discharged them from the religious charges in allowing our appeal is irrelevant.

“The court’s decision was based on whether the courts have jurisdiction to hear whether the state government was competent to enact the shariah laws,” he said.

Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council secretary Wan Mud Shardihan W Dahalan also affirmed an affidavit for the state, saying the Federal Court should not entertain the bid for review.

“The court, after delivering the decision on Oct 8, 2015, became functus officio.

“If the review is allowed, it may open the floodgates for other aggrieved parties to change a court’s decision,” he added.

The hearing for the trio to obtain the court’s leave for review, scheduled for today, has been postponed to July 27 due to the government’s movement control order.

Law firm Fahri and Co is appearing for the trio while state legal adviser Mohd Azhar Mohd Yusoff is representing the state government and law firm Azaine and Fakhrul, the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council.



