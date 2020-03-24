Woman who left Covid-19 isolation ward back in hospital, say police

GEORGE TOWN: A 21-year-old woman who was reported to have gone missing from a Covid-19 isolation ward at the Parit Buntar Hospital in Perak yesterday returned to the hospital today, police said.

Kerian district police chief Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said the woman had voluntarily returned to the hospital, claiming that there had been an apparent miscommunication between her and the hospital staff.

“The woman has yet to be declared positive for Covid-19. It appears there has been a misunderstanding between her and the hospital authorities, which led her to leave the hospital.

“The confusion appeared to centre around whether she was allowed to go home or not. We are investigating,” he said.

A police report lodged by a Parit Buntar Hospital staff was shared widely on Facebook claiming that a Penang-born flight attendant had “run away” after being placed in an isolation room of the hospital for four hours.

She had earlier declared that she was on a flight from Singapore on March 11 and had been to Thailand on transit and “exhibited Covid-19 symptoms” such as fever for the past 12 days up to March 23, according to the report.



