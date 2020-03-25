5 Covid-19 news branded fake by the govt

PETALING JAYA: The communications and multimedia ministry has released a list of fake news circulating online in light of the Covid-19 outbreak and the resulting movement control order.

“The following are denials of several news pieces which have gone viral on social media,” it said in a statement.

1. The police deny that drivers with more than one occupant in the car will be fined RM300, and that those who do not wear face masks will be fined RM200.

2. The police also deny claims that four Indian men who tested positive for Covid-19 ran away from Hospital Kepala Batas in Penang.

3. Hospital Dungun denies that all its staff have been quarantined. While there is a Covid-19 case at the hospital, the quarantine order does not involve all staff as claimed.

4. The health ministry denies that a loss of appetite and sense of smell are among the new Covid-19 symptoms discovered.

5. The Selangor Menteri Besar’s office denies claims that several Covid-19 hotspots covering the Sungai Lui, Sungai Ramal Dalam, Sungai Merab and Jalan Kebun areas have been listed by the Selangor National Security Council.

So far, some 1,624 people have tested positive Covid-19 in the country with 16 deaths reported.



